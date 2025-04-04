MIDDAY UPDATE: Strong to severe storms still possible in spots

CENTRAL TEXAS — MIDDAY UPDATE: We're continuing to track the potential for showers and storms east of I-35. The warm front has turned stationary, and didn't make it all the to the I-35 corridor. That means the likelihood of severe weather in Waco-Temple-Killeen is very low. We will monitor the next couple of hours to see if isolated storms will fire up along the stationary front as it transitions into a cold front and moves east through the rest of the area. The best time frame for severe storms east of I-35 will be from about now all the way to 6pm in the Brazos Valley. After that we will mainly look at the overnight threat of storms.

-Meteorologist Josh Johns

Two rounds of showers and storms possible today.

Afternoon storms could feature some hail, wind, and tornadoes.

Best chance east of I-35.

Overnight storms will carry mainly a coin size hail threat over the entire area

Activity clears out by midday Saturday.

Good morning! We're waking up to some drizzle and showers this morning across the area with a warm front around. Southeast of that warm front, temperatures are in the mid 70s. That warm front will move towards the I-35 corridor this morning bringing plenty of warm air east of I-35. By mid afternoon, expect some showers to grow into storms near that front. As these storms move east, they will encounter that warmer more muggy air which will serve as fuel for some to turn strong to severe. East of I-35 this afternoon, storms could contain hail up to the size of Golf balls, wind to 60mph and an isolated tornado. The warm front will move back east as a cold front later today pushing that activity into east Texas.Another round of storms will fire over West Texas later tonight and move through during the overnight hours into Saturday morning. Since cooler air will be in place (temperatures in the 50s and 60s), the severe threat will be much lower. That being said, storms could still be strong enough to produce hail up to the size of coins, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain. Activity should clear out around midday Saturday if not earlier, with most areas collecting 1-2 inches of rain!

Saturday will be cooler with temperatures in the 50s and the 60s. Expect 30s and 40s overnight with highs struggling to get out of the mid 50s Sunday. Monday morning will be the coolest with lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s next week.

Have a great Friday!

