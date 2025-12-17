Light showers and drizzle this Wednesday

This morning featured patchy fog and isolated showers. Mostly cloudy conditions will be present this Wednesday afternoon and highs look to be in the middle and upper 60s.

Clouds and drizzle will be possible overnight and lows will only drop into the upper 50s.

Our Thursday looks to feature more sunshine with highs breaking into the 70s. Moderate south winds look to turn to northerly winds and could gust as high as 25 mph Thursday afternoon.

We slightly cool down on Friday. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will sit in the middle 60s.

If you are a fan of the warmer weather, you'll love what Saturday has in store for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Saturday looks to feature plenty of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees! What a December for Texas!