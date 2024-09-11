'Life-threatening' winds, storm surge expected from Hurricane Francine in Louisiana

Hurricane Francine is expected to strike the Louisiana coast on Wednesday as the National Hurricane Center warns the storm will have "life-threatening" hurricane-force winds and storm surge at landfall.

Hurricane warnings are in place along the Louisiana coast, extending from Vermilion/Cameron Line eastward to Grand Isle. A hurricane watch is in effect for Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, including the metropolitan New Orleans area. Parts of the Louisiana coast could get between 5-10 feet of storm surge inundation around landfall.

RELATED STORY | What is the difference between a tropical storm and hurricane?

As of 7 a.m. CT Wednesday, Francine's top sustained winds were 90 mph, with higher gusts. The hurricane has been churning over the last few days in the Gulf of Mexico as it drifts north toward Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center projects a little bit of strengthening before landfall, as it is projected to come ashore as a Category 2 hurricane.

The winds could damage the state's power grid. Kathryn Bowman of the Louisiana Public Service Commission said the state has 7,500 additional crew members ready to respond to the store.

Ahead of Francine's landfall, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency and asked President Joe Biden to declare the hurricane a federal disaster.

“After declaring a State of Emergency, we have now determined that this storm is of such severity that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments. This federal assistance is needed to save lives and property, and I look forward to President Biden quickly approving this request,” said Landry.

Landry has also urged those in evacuation zones to seek higher ground before the storm's landfall.

Once Francine makes landfall, its storm surge and winds are expected to subside, but heavy rain could extend far inland.

RELATED STORY | New tools help better predict storms and alert the public for hurricane season

"Francine is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the risk of considerable flash and urban flooding across southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, far southern Alabama and northern Florida through Thursday night. Flash and urban flooding is probable across the Lower Tennessee Valley and Lower Mississippi Valley Wednesday night into Friday morning," wrote Brad Reinhart, National Hurricane Center senior hurricane specialist.