Hurricane Lee's latest forecast: Northeast to see dangerous rip currents, huge waves

There's an increasing likelihood that Hurricane Lee, now a Category 2 storm, will bring wind, rain and flooding to coastal New England on Friday and into the weekend.

Here's what you need to know:

Alerts for high surf and rip currents have been issued from Florida to Massachusetts.

The Carolinas to Long Island are seeing waves up to 12 feet.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is sending 50 National Guardsmen to help Long Island prepare for the possible high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and beach erosion.

By Thursday night, Lee will start to move north and weaken. It's forecast to pass Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing gusty winds and rain squalls.

Lee is forecast to still be hurricane-strength by the time it passes east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

Lee could bring strong, gusty winds from Rhode Island to Boston to Maine. The heaviest rain, wind and storm surge will be from Cape Cod to Bar Harbor, Maine, from Friday night through Saturday.

Early Sunday morning, Lee may make landfall between coastal Maine and Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm. Lee will then head out to sea.

