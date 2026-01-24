Freezing Rain, Sleet, and Bitter Cold

25 EVENING WEATHER — A Winter Storm Warning is and will remain into effect until Sunday at noon due to heavy mixed precipitation that is expected. A mix of freezing rain and sleet will continue to fall through the overnight into Sunday morning and ice accumulation will be possible.

Along with all of the sleet, freezing rain, and even snow that may mix in as the atmosphere cools more into Sunday morning, we will be dealing with bitterly cold temperatures. The northern winds ranging from 15-20 mph will not help this much either.

Temperatures tonight will plunge into the lower 20s and teens with windchill values that will be as low as the single digits.

While sleet and wintry precipitation will still be possible for part of Sunday, expect all of the cloud coverage to stick around. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and afternoon "highs" will only manage to reach the 20s during the afternoon on Sunday.

Overnight Sunday into Monday will be the coldest. Temperatures will drop into the lower teens with feel-like numbers nearing 0 in spots. Therefore, if you do not need to be out, we definitely recommend not doing so. On the other hand, if it's absolutely necessary, dress in layers and cover all extremities.

The Extreme Cold Warning will run until Tuesday morning, so there will yet to be some relief from the cold.

While Monday will feature the return of some sunshine, highs will be around freezing. Expect lower 30s Monday afternoon with calmer winds still out of the north,

Tuesday through Thursday will feature conditions that we will consider to be on the warmer side. Highs will be in the lower 40s Tuesday, middle 40s Wednesday, and upper 40s on Thursday under mostly to partly sunny conditions.

By the end of next week, we will keep an eye out on another developing system that could effect Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

Stay tune for more updates as they come!