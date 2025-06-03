FEMA head David Richardson was joking about being unaware of hurricane season, officials say

Homeland Security officials say acting FEMA head David Richardson was joking when he said he wasn't aware of the annual U.S. hurricane season.

Reuters reported Monday that Richardson said during a briefing that he didn't know the U.S. experienced a hurricane season.

The report cited four anonymous sources within FEMA, who said they weren't sure whether Richardson was being serious.

The reported comments prompted criticism from lawmakers, including from Democratic Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

And I’m unaware of why he hasn’t been fired yet. pic.twitter.com/gnzVVOkJol — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement to multiple outlets Monday clarifying the director's comments as a joke.

"Despite meanspirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy, there is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this Hurricane Season. FEMA is laser focused on disaster response, and protecting the American people," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News.

RELATED STORY | FEMA pulls its strategic plan, signaling upcoming changes to policy and procedure

The incident comes less than a week after Richardson directed FEMA to rescind its strategic plan, a multi-year document that sets policy and priorities for the department as it responds to natural disasters and other emergencies.

In a memo to agency staff, Richardson said the canceled plan "contains goals and objectives that bear no connection to FEMA accomplishing its mission. This summer, a new 2026-2030 strategy will be developed. The strategy will tie directly to FEMA executing its Mission Essential Tasks."

The U.S. Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 every year and runs through Nov. 30, during which tropical storms in the North Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea are more likely to form and affect the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast a busier-than-average hurricane season for 2025.