Extreme Cold Warning Continues

The precipitation from our winter event is over, but the bitterly cold conditions stick around. There will be an Extreme Cold Warning for today that will run until Tuesday morning for wind chills near 0. The roads will remain icy today due to temperatures and daytime highs that will only be in the lower 30s. Travel is not advised today since a lot of the ice will stick around and because we will refreeze tonight into your Tuesday morning.

Lows will once again make it into the teens tonight into tomorrow morning. However, large improvements will come Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Mid 40s return Wednesday, and we should be back in the low 50s by Thursday. That means it's back to normal around here starting Tuesday afternoon!