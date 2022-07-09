Dangerous heat through the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in place throughout Central Texas and the Brazos Valley until 9pm tonight. Temperatures could reach up to 107 in some areas. If you can, avoid being outdoors, make sure you are staying in the shade and hydrating! A weak cold front will slide in from the north during the afternoon, and the compression of air just ahead of the front could push temperatures to 108° or more in a few spots, if the timing is right. That front could also fire up a handful of storms, mainly north of Waco.

Tomorrow doesn't look to be much cooler. While the NWS has removed the Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday, we could still see temperatures reaching 105. Monday will also be nearly as hot. By Wednesday, temperatures will be closer to 100° and there may even be a few showers and storms for the middle of the week.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather