Cooler air arrives tomorrow

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — After a warm a dry day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, expect a cool down as we track our next cold front.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the the 50s for the Brazos Valley and the middle to upper 40s for Central Texas. This will bring about a chillier start to the day on Friday. The front will bring in moisture and level out the relative humidity. This will change the moderate fire threat to a low threat for Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s for most and the lower 70s for the Brazos Valley.

The front will not bring much needed rain to Central Texas, but it will cool us off for a few days. High temperatures will plummet to the 60s beginning Saturday and lasting through the beginning of next week. Morning temperatures will drop into the upper 30s, so we will need the jackets as we start the day. However, by mid week we begin to climb back into the 70s for our afternoon highs.