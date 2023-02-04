Continuing to warm through the weekend

25 WEATHER — Fog laid across the area to start today but that cleared out before the afternoon hours. Today turned out to be a slightly warmer day with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We also saw some breezy conditions, gusts 15 to 25 mph, but those winds will calm down tonight.

We will continue to see a warmer day tomorrow with sunny skies, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Get outside and enjoy it!

Temperatures will remain a bit warm through Monday and it will be another windy day with gusts potentially in the 30s. A cold front swings through Tuesday, cooling us back into the 60s and can't rule out some 50s. We will see more chances of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of now, there is a possibility of some storms Tuesday and showers lingering on Wednesday. That is still a few days out so we will continue to keep an eye on it.

Enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather