Chilly morning turns to warm afternoon

This morning felt like winter with temperatures in the 30s. However, this Groundhog Day will feel like spring in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s as a southerly wind takes over. The skies will turn from partly sunny to mostly cloudy by this evening. The winds will pick up tonight with gusts as high as 20 mph ahead of a cold front.

25 news

The mild front on Tuesday, could bring some rain to Central Texas, but most of the precipitation will likely be in the Brazos Valley and to the east. The front will drop temperatures briefly on Wednesday. Then we rebound with a warming trend into the weekend. temperatures are expected to get in to the 70s as we move into the weekend.