Breaks in the rain for now

A lot of the rain has tapered off this Sunday giving us a bit of a break to enjoy partly sunny conditions across the viewing area. Isolated showers will still be possible this evening and into the overnight. Expect temperatures overnight in the lower to middle 60s.

As we start the new work week, don't put up the umbrellas and rain jackets just yet! Isolated showers will be possible Monday, but greater chances for more showers and storms develop by Tuesday afternoon and will lead into Wednesday. By no means will the entire week be a washout. More sunshine returns by Thursday.

Daytime highs Monday will reach the lower 80s, upper 70s Tuesday, and will be a touch cooler in the middle 70s on Wednesday. With warmer air fueling any possible storms, this could make more the potential for severe weather for our Tuesday evening leading into Wednesday.

