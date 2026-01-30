Back to jackets with a sunny cold weekend

Central Texas is once again waking up to below freezing conditions. The good news is yesterday's warmth melted the left over ice, making for a safer morning drive.

Today's temperatures will be much cooler as we track another cold front entering Central Texas. Expect highs hovering around 50 degrees.

Tonight the temperatures plummet and a Cold Weather Advisory will be present between midnight and 11 a.m. This cold blast will be dry, but the northerly winds will reach 20 mph making it feel frigid as we head into Saturday.

Saturday is a gloves and beanie-cap day outside. Soup by the fireplace may be a more enjoyable day. Temperatures will be in the 30s but the wind chill will make it feel-like the 20s in the afternoon. Expect another Cold Weather Advisory to be implemented Saturday overnight, into Sunday morning. By Sunday more sunshine appears and a warming trend begins with high temperatures hitting the upper 40s.

The work week kicks off with highs in the 60s. Rain chances enter the forecast on Tuesday with some isolated showers possible for a couple days.