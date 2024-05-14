At least 1 dead after severe storms roll through several Southern states

At least one person is dead in Louisiana after storms slammed several Southern states, including many areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record.

The death happened near the town of Henderson, St. Martin Parish, Sheriff Becket Breaux and Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette both confirmed on social media. They said a tornado appeared to have struck the area, but they gave no details of how the person died. Henderson is about 100 miles west of New Orleans.

More than 60,000 customers in Louisiana were without power Tuesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

Some of the worst weather Monday was in the Florida Panhandle, where a tornado watch was in effect. Roads flooded and stalled vehicles in Escambia County, the National Weather Service reported. There were also flash flood warnings for Alabama's Gulf Coast, where more than 3 inches of rain had fallen.

Florida and parts of south Georgia were again under the threat of severe weather Tuesday, with tornadoes still possible, according to the National Storm Prediction Center. Another area at risk of storms Tuesday covered parts of Tennessee, north Georgia and north Alabama.

Monday's storms came shortly after one of the most active periods of severe weather in U.S. history, from April 25 through May 10, the National Weather Service said in a recent report. At least 267 tornadoes were confirmed by the weather service during that time, the agency said.

Another death has been reported days after a tornado in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma authorities have found a body in an area where they were searching for a man missing since an EF4 tornado on May 6.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the man's body was found in a creek Saturday afternoon. The statement did not identify the man, saying identification will be made by the state medical examiner's office, but said it is no longer searching for a missing person.

Authorities previously said one person was killed in the twister, which the National Weather Service in Tulsa reported had winds of up to 175 mph.