Another chilly day in Central Texas

Another frigid start to the day this Tuesday and this only allowed for the ice to refreeze overnight into this morning. Because of this black ice is likely this morning. It looks like dry pavement, but it isn't. If you can stay home this morning, we recommend do so. Conditions will improve later this afternoon, when highs warm to well above freezing into the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, temperatures drop into the 20s giving us a cold start to our Wednesday. However, tomorrow afternoon looks nice with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

The warming trend continues for Thursday. Afternoon highs expected then will reach the middle 50s under partial cloud cover.

By Friday, we track a cold front that will cool us down into the weekend. While you can expect middle 40s for Friday, temperatures on Saturday will struggle to reach the lower 40s.

Sunday looks to be a tad bit warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 40s under plenty of sunshine.