An even warmer Wednesday up ahead

Our Tuesday featured plenty of sunshine with highs that reached the 50s across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. For tonight, expect a light freeze with overnight lows that will drop into the 30s. Skies will remain mostly clear with a calm west wind. With this in mind, remember to bring in your pets and plants!

Your New's Years Eve forecast is looking fantastic as it'll also make for great travel weather. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs that will reach the middle and upper 60s area wide. If you're a fan of the warmer weather, this is a great way to end the year!

This warming trend will only continue. Thursday looks to feature temperatures that will break into the 70s under partly skies. By Friday afternoon, afternoon temperatures will reach near 80.

Changes come Friday into Saturday as we track our next cold front. While we won't track the chance for wet weather, we will track windier conditions and temperatures that will drop into the 60s for our Saturday afternoon.