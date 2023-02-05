A windy start to the work week in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — We saw some fog to start but today turned out to be a beauty with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Some fog may develop during the morning hours tomorrow but the bigger story will be the wind. Expect gusty winds 30 to 35 mph and potentially a bit stronger in some areas throughout Monday so if you have anything loose in the yard you may want to tie it up or bring indoors just to be safe.

Expect temperatures to remain on the warmer side in the 60s and 70s through Monday.

A cold front swings through on Tuesday cooling us down a bit, back into the 60s and bringing more chances of rain. As of now, thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday with some lingering showers into Wednesday morning. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

We will hold onto some of the cooler air through the rest of the week with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with more sunny conditions.

Enjoy this beautiful Sunday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather