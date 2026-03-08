We've had a wet start to the weekend across the region. Expect a few rounds of showers and possible storms this Saturday as the cold front pushes through the region. Locally heavy rain, high winds, and hail will be possible. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s. The Brazos Valley will see highs around 80° since the front will not reach you until later this Saturday afternoon.

The chance for a few showers and storms will continue tonight into tomorrow morning. However, we should see a general decrease in rain activity throughout the day tomorrow. Highs for your Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 70s.

All in all, rain totals around an inch are likely this weekend, with some locally higher totals possible.

Next week, we may see a lull in the stormy weather Monday, but rain and storm chances will likely be back Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Locally heavy rain will be possible, and we could see a few stronger storms as well.

Enjoy your weekend!

