A warmer day tomorrow for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — It has been another cool day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with temperatures in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We won't stop warming up there either, Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be even warmer days with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Get outside and enjoy it.

Our next system, as of now, will push through Wednesday with the potential of some showers and can't rule out some storms. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

Overall, this is shaping up to be a fairly mild week when it comes to temperatures with the exception of Friday. We may see some cooler air drop in but that is still a bit of ways out as well.

Enjoy the warm temperatures tomorrow!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather