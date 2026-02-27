A warm and dry weekend ahead

We had another warm day here across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Expect mild conditions this evening with temperatures gradually falling into the 70s, 60s, and eventually the 50s overnight. Skies will remain clear and winds will be calm out of the south.

The southerly wind flow will stick around the entire weekend. High temperatures will kick up a few degrees with the added warmth from the south. Saturday will have a slight breeze with Sunday receiving gusts up to 25 mph. Expect weekend highs to be in the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front could make its way to Central Texas by Monday. Where the cold front gets stationed will determine our temperatures. If the front dips further to the south we could see temps in the 60s. However, if it's situated further to the north we could reach the 80s. Right now, we are forecasting straight down the middle with high temperatures in the 70s for Monday.

The next opportunity for some much needed rain will be the middle of next week. At this point it is looking like at 30 to 40% chance of rain for later in the week.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.