A very warm day in February ahead

Temperatures this morning ranged anywhere from the upper 30s to lower 50s across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. While a coat or light jacket might be necessary as you're stepping out the door, we definitely won't need them as we get into the afternoon.

Our Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, calm winds, and temperatures that will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s by this afternoon. The record, set last year, is officially 82 degrees. We will have to see if we top this!

This evening will be mild with temperatures gradually dropping into the 60s, 50s, and eventually middle to upper 40s overnight.

Our weekend looks great as Saturday will feature highs that will be a little cooler due to a weak cold front that will come in later tonight.

Clouds will increase Sunday into Monday with mostly cloudy skies on Monday afternoon. Most of Monday will stay dry with highs will be in the middle 70s. Our chances for rain increase by Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. However, we need the rain, so this would be a good thing! It should be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 70s Tuesday.

