A slightly warmer day tomorrow

25 WEATHER — A pleasant day today with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow will be another nice day with temperatures a bit warmer into the 60s.

Our next chance of rain moves in the first half of next week. Monday will be a cloudy day for the most part with chances of some showers late, heading into the overnight hours. There is a possibility to see some storms develop heading through Tuesday morning but expect that to clear out by the afternoon hours. So, your Valentine's Day plans Tuesday evening should be in the clear but we will continue to keep and eye on this system as it moves in.

Temperatures the first half of the week will warm up in the 60s, potentially some more 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

More cooler air will filter in though the back end of the work week and into the weekend with temperatures back into the upper 40s and 50s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather