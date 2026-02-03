A Few Light Scattered Showers Possible

A mild cold front is creating humid conditions as it makes its way through Central Texas. Warm air advection ahead of the front will keep temperatures comfortable in the mid to upper 60s.

The Brazos Valley has the highest possibility for light rain. Portions of Hillsboro and the northeast counties including McLennan, could also receive some light precipitation this afternoon.

Today's cold front will not pack nearly the punch as what we experienced last week. However, it will create chilly conditions in the morning with lows dipping to the upper 30s. After a cold morning wake-up, temperatures will quickly rebound tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday will be cooler but mild. Expect highs near 60 degrees. As the week progresses, temperatures rise. By the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s for the Big Game on Sunday. Just remember to bring a jacket if you stay out late because overnight conditions will remain cool.