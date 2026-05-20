A continued wet weather pattern

Our weather this Wednesday across the region will feature fewer rain chances at 30%. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Rain and storm chances should pick up some for our Thursday as another disturbance moves over Central Texas. Highs should be a little cooler in the low 80s.

Friday is expected to bring another lower chance of rain, but we should pick up again Saturday. Sunday looks like a day with more scattered activity, but we should see a decrease on Memorial Day Monday.

While a washout is not expected on any given day, just make sure to keep an eye to the sky through the holiday weekend. The main threat for this time period will be locally heavy rain, but a strong storm or two will be possible from time to time. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s.

