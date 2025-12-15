Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

A cold start to the work week

Highs today will climb into the lower 50s
25 Weather
25 Weather
Posted
and last updated

With overnight lows that dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s, we had a frigid start to the day. Expect sunshine with highs reaching the lower 50s by this afternoon.

Lows tonight will not nearly drop as much. Expect upper 30s and lower 40s across the region. Your Tuesday will feature an increase in cloud cover with afternoon highs that will make it into the lower 60s.

Our next chance of unsettled weather will come Wednesday. By mid-week we will also be tracking warmer conditions with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood