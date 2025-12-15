A cold start to the work week

With overnight lows that dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s, we had a frigid start to the day. Expect sunshine with highs reaching the lower 50s by this afternoon.

Lows tonight will not nearly drop as much. Expect upper 30s and lower 40s across the region. Your Tuesday will feature an increase in cloud cover with afternoon highs that will make it into the lower 60s.

Our next chance of unsettled weather will come Wednesday. By mid-week we will also be tracking warmer conditions with highs in the upper 60s.