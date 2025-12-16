A cloudy and mild Tuesday

Morning temperatures were in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. For today, we will track a more mild Tuesday afternoon with increasing clouds. Today's highs will feature lower to middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds out of the south will be breezy and will range from 10-15 mph.

By tomorrow, chances for rain will increase. Isolated showers will be possible for your Wednesday, but by no means are we tracking a washout.

The warmth only continues with highs on Wednesday reaching the middle to upper 60s, while Thursday will feature more sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead, the weekend looks to be even warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70s.