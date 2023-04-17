A beautiful start to the week

25 WEATHER — It has been another great day across Central Texas. Sunny skies but temperatures a bit cooler today in the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow will be another nice day. We will see a few more clouds push into the area but temperatures will be closer to normal in the mid to upper 70s for most.

Rain chances return Tuesday and we will see the chance of some showers and storms. We will hold onto to slight chances of showers and storms throughout the week. Hopefully, we can get some rain across the area because we definitely need it.

Temperatures throughout the week will be hanging out in the 70s and 80s.

Rain chances are still a day or so out, so we will continue to track it.

Overall, enjoy the rest of this beautiful Sunday and a great start to the week.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather