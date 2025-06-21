Summer is here, and many families are looking for ways to keep kids entertained without emptying their wallets. Some families are even choosing to skip traditional vacation plans this year to save money.

According to Cincinnati adventure expert and content creator Nedra McDaniel with Adventure Mom Blog, creating memorable summer experiences doesn't require deep pockets — just a bit of planning and creativity.

"It's just making a plan. It's just thinking about checking the weather, being able to plan in advance," McDaniel said.

'You can definitely save': Free and low-cost summer activity ideas

McDaniel recommends starting with parks, many of which offer completely free access to nature's playground.

"There are so many different opportunities to be able to get outside and enjoy all the different elements they have, whether it's the playgrounds, nature trails, bike trails," McDaniel said.

Budget-friendly cultural experiences

Beyond green spaces, McDaniel points to often-overlooked cultural experiences that won't break the bank.

"Definitely with a lot of museums, museums and local libraries offer a lot of different programming that's for families that at a low cost or free," McDaniel said.

Money-saving travel tips

For families still craving a weekend getaway, McDaniel suggests strategic timing to maximize savings.

"If you're able to do a midweek visit, you can definitely save," McDaniel said. "Also, if you're booking attraction tickets, do that online in advance because a lot of times you'll see a greater savings. If you're looking for a hotel or vacation rental, you could compare prices on Booking.com is one that we go to a lot."

Even popular attractions like amusement parks can be more affordable with the right approach.

"I would recommend looking online because again they're gonna probably have lower prices online in advance before you go and midweek tends to be the best value," McDaniel said.

This story was originally published by Taylor Nimmo with the Scripps News Group.