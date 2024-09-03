Watch Now
Fire up your career: Bridging the skilled trade gap

Companies and employers struggle to attract new talent.
Scripps News and WorkingNation present "Fire Up Your Career," an investigation of the challenges facing employees and businesses. (Scripps News)
Scripps News and WorkingNation present "Fire Up Your Career," an investigation of the challenges facing employees and businesses.

The U.S. workforce is facing a critical shortage of skilled trade workers. Carpenters, electricians, welders and plumbers are all in high demand. But companies in these sectors are struggling to appeal to a new and younger demographic despite massive investments made to recruit talent.

This squeeze on labor is set to cost U.S. companies more than $5 billion every year, accounting for lost productivity as new talent is brought up to speed.

Editor-in-chief of WorkingNation and host of the "Work in Progress" podcast Ramona Schindelheim joined Scripps News to discuss the skilled trade gap. Watch the video above for more.

