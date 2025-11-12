Watch Jane Goodall’s memorial service live from Washington National Cathedral

The Washington National Cathedral is hosting a memorial service for conservationist Jane Goodall Wednesday morning, after she died at age 91 last month.

She died of natural causes ahead of a planned speaking engagement in Los Angeles.

Friends and family of Goodall are expected to pay tribute. They are anticipated to encourage the public to celebrate Goodall's life by encouraging volunteerism and mentoring. They have also encouraged people to plant a native tree or cultivate a garden to give life to bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

You can watch the service here:



Goodall's studies of wild chimpanzees began in 1960 when she visited the shores of Tanzania with her mother, Vanne.

Once in Tanzania, she took what was considered an "unorthodox approach" toward studying wildlife. She immersed herself with chimpanzees, gaining their trust and becoming a companion to the primates. She gave chimps human-like names and came to understand their personalities and behaviors. Amid her studies, she noted that chimps used tools and had other social traits that were originally thought to be unique to humans.

Following her initial studies in Tanzania, she became just the eighth person to ever be admitted to Cambridge University's Ph.D. program without an undergraduate degree. She earned her doctorate in ethology in 1966, but continued her research at Gombe National Park.

She launched the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977, which has since expanded to have offices in 24 countries. These institutes continue ongoing research on chimpanzees, while also advocating for the protection of chimps and their habitats.

Goodall continued sharing her love of chimps and her knowledge through multiple books and programs. Her most recent book, “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” was published in 2021.

Even into her 90s, Goodall remained an active voice for conservation. At the time of her death, she had several speaking events on her schedule.