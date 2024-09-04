4 dead, 9 injured in shooting at Georgia high school

Four people are dead and nine were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, 45 miles outside of Atlanta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta confirmed to Scripps News that it received one gunshot wound victim from the school.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said at a news conference Wednesday that a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Authorities said they were first notified of a shooter at 9:30 a.m. EDT. A large police presence could be seen at the school shortly after. Paramedics were also seen taking people out on stretchers.

Smith said the priority right now is for officials to reunite students with parents. He added that the situation was "very active."

Smith noted that additional updates would come around 4 p.m. EDT.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he has directed all available state resources to respond to the shooting.

"We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation," Kemp said in a social media post.

Rep. Mike Collins, who represents the area, reacted in a social media post on X to the shooting.

"We extend our gratitude to law enforcement for their swift action to secure the school and get the shooter in custody," he said. "I have spoken with Sheriff Smith and told him my team and I are available to assist in any way necessary."

In a statement, President Joe Biden also offered his support and said he is thinking about the victims.

He went on to call for Republicans in Congress to pass "common-sense gun safety legislation."

"We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers," the president said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.