Nashville officer fired after groping adult content creator in fake traffic stop stunt

Metro Nashville police say they fired now-former officer Sean Herman after video surfaced of him groping a woman’s breasts while in uniform during a fake traffic stop.

The video — titled "Can't believe he didn't arrest me" — was originally posted by a woman named Jordin, who used sexually suggestive tactics to get out of a speeding ticket.

In the video, an officer could be seen reaching into the car and groping the woman’s breast before grabbing his genitals through his pants.

The camera is careful not to show the officer’s face but, for a brief moment, viewers see what appears to be the bottom half of a Metro Nashville Police Department patch on the officer’s shoulder.

Metro Nashville police told Scripps News Nashville's investigative team that they were made aware of the video Wednesday and immediately launched an investigation.

That’s when they discovered that the officer in the video was Herman, who had been with the department since 2021.

Herman was fired on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said they believe this was a planned stunt between the content creator and the officer and was shot sometime at the end of April.

Metro Nashville police say it’s not clear if Herman was on the clock while shooting the video.

“That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do and, by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency,” said police spokesperson Don Aaron.

Metro Nashville police would not comment any further.

