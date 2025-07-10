Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More than a dozen workers trapped after Los Angeles tunnel collapse, officials say

Officials said the workers are believed to be trapped deep inside the tunnel, which may stretch up to six miles from the only known access point.
Matt Gush/Shutterstock.com
As many as 15 workers are trapped following a reported collapse inside an industrial tunnel in Los Angeles.

The collapse was reported around 8 p.m. in the Wilmington area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials said the workers are believed to be trapped deep inside the tunnel, which may stretch up to six miles from the only known access point.

More than 100 LAFD personnel are on scene, including members of the department’s Urban Search and Rescue team, who are specially trained and equipped for confined-space tunnel rescues.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

