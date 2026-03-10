US leadership gives mixed signals on timeline for Iran war

America's war with Iran is intensifying in its second week.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday would be the most intense day of strikes inside the country.

"The most fighters. The most bombers. The most strikes," Hegseth said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, the White House has sent mixed messages about how long the war could last.

On Monday, President Donald Trump suggested the war was nearly concluded. But he also said this:

"We've already won in many ways, but we haven't won enough."

Secretary Hegseth on Tuesday emphasized a looser timeline determined by the president.

"Our will is endless. Ultimately, the president gets to determine the end state of those objectives," Hegseth said. "It's not for me to posit whether it's the beginning, the middle or the end. That's his."

In a statement on Monday, Iran's leadership said it would determine the end of the war.

Back in the U.S., the reality of war is becoming more apparent.

On Monday, the body of the seventh U.S. service member killed in action during the war — 26-year-old Staff Sgt. Benjamin Pennington — was brought back to the U.S.

"To the families and the families of all of our fallen, we share in your profound grief," said Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

And the economic impact on Americans is growing.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas on Tuesday was $3.54, up more than 55 cents from before the war.

Nearly three in four voters say they're concerned the war will continue to cause oil and gas prices to rise, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. 57% of voters say they disapprove of President Trump's handling the situation with Iran.

