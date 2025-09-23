Hunters found dead in Colorado wilderness were struck by lightning, coroner says

The two hunters who were found dead in Colorado's backcountry last week died as a result of being struck by lightning, a coroner confirmed to the Scripps News Group in Denver on Monday.

The bodies of Andrew Porter of Asheville, North Carolina, and Ian Stasko of Salt Lake City, Utah — both 25 years old — were found a couple of miles away from a trailhead in Conejos County on Sept. 18.

On Monday afternoon, the Scripps News Group in Denver called the Conejos County coroner, who confirmed that the two men died from a lightning strike. The official autopsy report will become available after eight to 10 weeks.

The Conejos County Sheriff's Office announced on Sept. 16 that the two men had disappeared during an elk hunting trip west of Trujillo Meadows Reservoir, which is about four miles north of the Colorado-New Mexico line.

Their loved ones had been expecting them to check in at a predetermined time, but they never did, the sheriff's office said.

The families had not heard from the men since Sept. 11, when severe storms pummeled the area. Two days later, on Sept. 13, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to try to locate the two men. They found their vehicle with camping gear and backpacks inside, but did not find the men.

Conejos County Sheriff's Office Multiple search parties joined the effort to locate two missing hunters in Conejos County in September 2025.

The sheriff's office said this concerned deputies because of the recent poor weather.

Porter's fiancée, Bridget Murphy, told the Scripps News Group station in Colorado Springs that while Porter and Stasko are experienced hunters, "bad cold storms and fog came in quickly and continuously until Sunday [Sept. 14] morning."

The search for the men included crews on foot, in the air and with dogs. More than 54 teams of professionally trained search and rescue personnel from Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Wyoming and other states were involved, as well as volunteers.

Porter and Stasko were found deceased on Sept. 18 by Colorado Search and Rescue, family members told the Scripps News Group station in Denver. That day, the sheriff's office confirmed they had found the bodies of two males about two miles from the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead around 11 a.m. following an "extensive search operation," and confirmed their identities the following day.

Conejos County Coroner Richard Martin previously told the Scripps News Group station in Denver that there were no visible injuries on the men's bodies and no "initial signs of foul play."

Colorado has seen its fair share of lightning-related incidents, as thunderstorms are common in the late spring through the summer — a common time for people to recreate above tree line, which is typically between 11,000 and 12,000 feet.

In an average year, lightning strikes the ground in Colorado about 500,000 times, the National Weather Service said. Based on NWS data since 1980, lightning kills two people and injures 12 in Colorado each year.

In mid-June, two men from New York were rescued near the summit of Torreys Peak, which has a summit around 14,300 feet, after they were both struck by lightning. A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter pilot was able to make two trips to save the men. This is likely the highest helicopter rescue in Colorado history.

In May 2024, a rancher and 34 head of cattle died in a lightning strike in Jackson County. The blast knocked about 100 of the cows off their feet.

A few years ago, a Colorado native escaped lightning on Mount Shavano on a day with a clear forecast. She was on her way down from the summit around 10:30 a.m. when she was shocked by some rocks.

She shared her story with Denver7 in 2021 and what she did to stay safe. Watch that report below.

Colorado native escapes lightening on 14er, experts encourage summer hiking safety

Back in 2019, eight people were injured when lightning struck an entire group of hikers at Devil's Head Lookout. The strike hit a rock wall near the hikers, and the blast knocked many of them to the ground, an incident commander told the Scripps News Group station in Denver.

The National Park Service has shared a few tips about what to do if a storm moves in while you are recreating.

National Park Service

This story was originally published by Stephanie Butzer with the Scripps News Group in Denver.