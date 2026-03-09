Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Ohio State president resigns after admitting to 'inappropriate relationship'

Carter, however, apologized and said it was his honor to serve as the university's 17th president.
Ted Carter
Joe Maiorana/AP
Ohio State University President Ted Carter speaks during the National Championship football celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)
Ted Carter
Posted

Ohio State University announced that President Ted Carter has resigned after telling university trustees that he had an "inappropriate relationship" with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business.

"I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership," Carter said in a statement.

Carter, nor the university elbaorted on the nature of the inappropriate relationship.

RELATED STORY | Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking

Carter, however, apologized and said it was his honor to serve as the university's 17th president.

The American Association of University Professors for Ohio State, meanwhile, criticized the school's leadership.

"We demand a more transparent presidential search that involves the input of faculty, staff, and other university stakeholders.”

Ohio State University serves over 60,000 students. It's main campus is located in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg