Ohio State University announced that President Ted Carter has resigned after telling university trustees that he had an "inappropriate relationship" with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business.

"I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership," Carter said in a statement.

Carter, nor the university elbaorted on the nature of the inappropriate relationship.

Carter, however, apologized and said it was his honor to serve as the university's 17th president.

The American Association of University Professors for Ohio State, meanwhile, criticized the school's leadership.

"We demand a more transparent presidential search that involves the input of faculty, staff, and other university stakeholders.”

Ohio State University serves over 60,000 students. It's main campus is located in Columbus, Ohio.