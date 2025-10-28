DoorDash, restaurants offer free help as SNAP funding lapses during shutdown

Businesses are working to minimize the potential damage from SNAP benefits not going out at the beginning of November due to the federal government shutdown.

DoorDash said it will waive delivery and service fees for partner food banks, food pantries and grocers.

“No one should go hungry in America - period,” said Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash. “Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash, and we’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn’t an option.”

DoorDash said it will also donate fresh food, shelf-stable items and household essentials to local food banks across the country.

DoorDash is not alone in offering assistance to people who rely on SNAP.

In New Mexico, which reports the highest share of residents receiving SNAP benefits of any U.S. state, about a dozen restaurants have offered assistance, including free meals for kids and families, no questions asked.

The government shutdown, which began Oct. 1, is now the second-longest on record, and there’s no telling when it will end.

At the center of the dispute is health-care policy. Republicans say they want to reopen the government first and debate health care later, while Democrats are demanding concessions tied to expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Democrats argue that without action, millions of Americans could face higher insurance premiums in the coming months.

As lawmakers dig in, many Americans are bearing the impact — whether it’s the loss of SNAP benefits, being furloughed, or working without a paycheck because they have an essential government job.