Woman charged after climbing into tiger enclosure at New Jersey zoo

A woman has been charged after climbing into a tiger enclosure at a New Jersey zoo.

The incident happened at Cohanzick Zoo on Aug. 18.

The Bridgeton Police Department said 24-year-old Zyair J. Dennis has been charged with one count of defiant trespassing. Chief of Police Michael Gaimari also said two city ordinances were issued following the incident, which cover the general conduct of people at the zoo pertaining to climbing fences.

Video of Dennis climbing into the tiger enclosure went viral on social media last week.

In the footage, Dennis can be seen jumping over a fence and approaching a tiger enclosure. She reaches into the cage before quickly pulling her hand out when a tiger reacts aggressively.

Police said there is also similar footage of Dennis conducting the same actions at a bear enclosure that same day.

BPD initiated their investigation of the incident on Aug. 20 after zoo visitors who witnessed the events submitted footage to recreation officials, who then contacted police.

Police were able to identify Dennis after footage posted to BPD’s website and social media accounts elicited instant responses.

Dennis will appear in Bridgeton Municipal Court at a so far unappointed date.

