Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

2 National Guard members shot in DC, AP reports

In a message on social media, police said a shooting had occurred in the area of 17th and I Street in Washington, D.C. They asked those nearby to avoid the area.
Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., according to reporting by the Associated Press. Their immediate condition was unknown.

The shooting occurred near the White House, officials said. They did not confirm or deny whether National Guard members had been shot in the incident.

In a message on social media, police said a shooting had occurred in the area of 17th and I Street in Washington, D.C. They asked those nearby to avoid the area.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had been briefed about the incident.

President Trump was at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday at the time of the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg