Police release enhanced video person of interest in Brown University shooting

The Providence Police Department released new, enhanced video of a person of interest in the deadly Brown University shooting.

The various clips are from videos previously released, but the video is higher in quality.

ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident. Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have… pic.twitter.com/mewBSflOiO — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025

In addition to the video, police released another image of the person on interest. It shows a man in a jacket wearing a mask and a bag across his body as he walks along a road. The FBI says the man is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Two people were killed in Saturday’s attack, in which police said the shooter used a 9 mm handgun. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook, vice president of Brown's College Republicans, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman from Virginia. Nine others were injured in the shooting.

The shooting occurred in the Barus and Holley engineering building as final exams were taking place.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the shooter.