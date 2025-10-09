NY Attorney General Letitia James indicted in mortgage fraud case

New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted Thursday on two federal counts — bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

The indictment alleges that in 2020, James falsely claimed on mortgage paperwork for a Virginia home that it would be her primary residence, even though she primarily lived and worked in New York. Prosecutors say the misrepresentation allowed her to secure more favorable loan terms, saving her about $18,000.

Lindsey Halligan, recently appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after her predecessor did not bring charges against James following a probe into her actions, said in a statement that “no one is above the law.”

"The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust,” Halligan said in a statement. “The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.”

The charges are fueling criticism that President Donald Trump is targeting his perceived political adversaries. James, a Democrat, has repeatedly clashed with the administration, filing lawsuits to block parts of its agenda. She also won a major civil fraud case against Trump in 2024.

James called the indictment “a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system.”

“These charges are baseless, and the president’s own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost," James said. "The president’s actions are a grave violation of our Constitutional order and have drawn sharp criticism from members of both parties. "

James’ first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine on each count.