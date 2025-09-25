DOJ indicts ex-FBI Director James Comey for making false statement, obstruction

The Justice Department on Thursday charged former FBI Director James Comey with with making a false statement and obstruction in regards to his 2020 testimony before Congress about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. If convicted, Comey faces up to five years in prison.

“No one is above the law,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

The indictment comes just days after President Donald Trump seemingly urged Bondi to prosecute Comey and other political enemies who, in his view, have not faced the same level of Justice Department scrutiny he has experienced in recent years.

"JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Multiple government reviews have showed Moscow did interfere in the 2016 election on behalf of the Trump campaign. The president and his allies, however, have long decried the Russia investigation as a "hoax" and "witch hunt."

“Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability,” FBI Director Kash Patel said of the indictment. “For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust. Every day, we continue the fight to earn that trust back, and under my leadership, this FBI will confront the problem head-on. Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose. Everyone, especially those in positions of power, will be held to account - no matter their perch. No one is above the law.”

The indictment was filed in the prestigious Eastern District of Virginia, which made headlines last week following the resignation of its chief prosecutor amid pressure from the Trump administration to charge New York Attorney General Letitia James in a monthslong mortgage fraud case.