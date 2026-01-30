Civil rights investigation opened into killing of Alex Pretti

The Justice Department has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the death of a 37-year-old U.S. citizen who was killed by federal immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

Alex Pretti was shot during a chaotic encounter with agents on Jan. 24.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Friday that the investigation will examine all available evidence to shed light on the incident.

"I expect that the folks that are doing this are the most experienced in the space and are doing that," Blanche stated.

In a letter to Congress, the Department of Homeland Security provided a timeline of the incident. At about 9 a.m. on Jan. 24, officials say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was confronted by two women who were blowing whistles. The officer ordered them to move out of the roadway, but officials say the women refused.

After pushing the woman out of the way, Pretti intervened. Officials say officers then attempted to take Pretti into custody, at which point they allege he resisted. It was at that point at least two officers fired shots, killing Pretti.

Those two officers were placed on standard administrative leave following the shooting.

Members of the Trump administration initially described Pretti as a “would-be assassin” who brandished a gun. Those claims, however, appear to be contradicted by witness video.

Pretti was a licensed concealed-carry permit holder and was armed, but video does not show him pointing the weapon at officers. Instead, footage shows an officer removing the gun from Pretti before shots were fired.

