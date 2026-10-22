Stretching a fixed income: Belton seniors react to the upcoming Social Security adjustment

BELTON, Texas — It’s noon at the Belton Senior Center. Between rounds of bingo, the real conversation isn’t about numbers on a card—it’s about the numbers on a monthly bank statement.

A lot of seniors who come to this center say they rely on Social Security, and while they know an increase is coming, many are saying it's just not enough.

The Social Security Administration recently announced a 3.6% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for next year. For the average retiree, that translates to about $75 extra a month, pushing checks from roughly $2,095 to $2,170.

While that increase sits near the historical average of 3.8%, seniors in Belton say that math hits differently on the ground.

“It really irks me when they call it an entitlement,” said Roxane Chapman, a retired veteran. “We worked.”

Chapman said that the bump falls short of real-world expenses: “For most people, it’s not even going to buy a tank of gas.”

That sentiment is shared widely among regulars at the center. Seniors are facing steep jumps in Medicare coverage, skyrocketing grocery bills, and climbing prescription costs.

Carol Gerard, a former aerospace/airline industry worker, expressed similar frustration regarding how supplemental bumps are often offset by rising healthcare expenses.

“If Medicare goes up because they always did before, when we got something they would go up right along with us going up. So yeah, I don't think it's going to help a whole lot,” said Gerard.

While the adjusted benefits are set to hit accounts in January 2027, seniors at the center say a jump closer to 5% is what is actually needed to truly match inflation.

Still, amid the financial strain, Belton Senior Activity Center Activity Director Judy Owens notes a prevailing sense of community and appreciation.

“I think anything is appreciated, yes,” Owens said. “We wish it could be more.”

As the afternoon continues, the bingo numbers keep calling—reminding everyone in the room that stretching a fixed income remains a high-stakes game.

This is an evolving story, and we will keep you updated on any changes to Social Security right here in Belton.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

