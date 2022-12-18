World Cup champions to get $42 million in prize money

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation.

The losing team in the final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.

The French soccer federation got $38 million from FIFA’s $400 million prize fund when France won the World Cup in 2018.

Every national soccer federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year’s World Cup.

Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money. Fourth-place team Morocco will be paid $25 million.