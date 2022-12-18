Watch Now
World Cup champions to get $42 million in prize money

Noah K. Murray/AP
FIFA World Cup Trophy on display before press conference at Rockefeller Plaza. Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Posted at 9:12 AM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 10:12:58-05

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation.

The losing team in the final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.

The French soccer federation got $38 million from FIFA’s $400 million prize fund when France won the World Cup in 2018.

Every national soccer federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year’s World Cup.

Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money. Fourth-place team Morocco will be paid $25 million.

