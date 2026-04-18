Texas A&M hosts Maroon and White football spring game, with a last-minute touchdown shifting the tide

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The White team secured a 15-13 victory over the Maroon team with a last-second touchdown at the Texas A&M spring game at Kyle Field.

Maroon and White Spring Game

True freshman Helaman Casuga threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Luke Braden in the final two seconds to decide the matchup.

"It was a really tough spring ball. It was a really good opportunity for us to get better and develop the core values we needed to. It was an exciting, close game that came down to the last play," Head Coach Mike Elko said.

"Think what you saw at the end was what we want the spring game to be, which is the kids having fun playing football, you know, and, um, you know, I don't know how relevant that last play is, you know, non-live quarterback and all of that stuff, but you know, it's still competition, you're still playing to win, and then you still get unbelievable energy," Elko said.

Offensively, Isaiah Horton showcased his ability to win in one-on-one coverage.

"It was really important to me. It's my new home. Putting on a show for the fans and my teammates, as well," Horton said.

Running backs Ruben Owens and Jamarion Morrow also had a strong showing, combining for 189 yards on the ground.

On defense, Noah Mikhail scored the only touchdown of the day prior to the final two seconds with a pick-six. Safeties Tawfiq Byard and Marcus Ratcliffe led their respective teams in tackles.

The game featured a scary sight for fans as Daymion Sanford was carted off the field with a lower-body injury.

"We still have a ton of work to get this team to where we want to be, but that's to be expected," Elko said.

The Aggies will use the summer to heal and prepare for week one against Missouri State.

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