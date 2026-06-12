What's next for college sports after court clears Texas Tech QB in gambling case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KRHD) — The NCAA has filed an appeal after a court injunction cleared Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby to play during the 2026 season, but when the courts will act remains uncertain. The ruling has set off a chain of reactions from conferences, universities, and lawmakers — and raised broader questions about the future of college sports regulation.

Texas Tech Injunction Final Moment for NIL Era

A head sports agent who is certified by National Football League Players Association said the situation points to a systemic problem that will not resolve itself without action.

"I think this is emblematic of, you know, the college football system as a whole, and until there's more firm regulation and oversight, scenarios like this are going to keep arising."

The Protect College Sports Act, introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, is one proposed path forward. The bill aims to regulate name, image and likeness deals and would provide the NCAA protection against antitrust laws. During a congressional hearing, Cruz addressed the gambling issue directly.

"That is a messed up system and it goes right to the heart of what we're doing. And so one of the really important parts of this bill is trying to put in place protections to be able to protect the integrity and to be able to enforce prohibitions on gambling that really do, I think, threaten the entire system."

Cruz's office did not respond to a request for comment on the injunction.

The sports agent said legislation alone may not be the answer, pointing to collective bargaining agreements used by the NFL, MLB, and NBA as another potential model.

"There are models similar to the collective bargaining agreement that the NFL, MLB, NBA all have. We've got a long way to go."

The Big 10 Conference is meeting to determine how it wants to move forward. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office sent a letter on behalf of Texas Tech to Big 12 Conference leaders, warning that any effort to sanction Texas Tech for acting consistent with a valid court order would violate federal and state law and expose the conference and its members to more than $200 million in antitrust liability.

The University of Nebraska and the University of Georgia have both issued statements directing their athletic departments not to schedule Texas Tech in any competition. Texas A&M's athletic department has not responded to a request for comment.

The injunction stems from Sorsby checking himself into a rehab facility for gambling addiction after placing bets totaling up to $90,000, including bets on his own team.

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