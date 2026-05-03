Westphalia family shares the magic of Savannah Bananas night at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A Westphalia family got a front-row experience to one of the most historic nights in Kyle Field history when the Savannah Bananas brought their Banana Ball show to College Station.

Bananas Game in Kyle Field

Kim, Charlie and Chase Hughling were among the crowd for what was the biggest Savannah Bananas game ever played and the second-largest baseball game ever in terms of attendance. The event served as the culmination of a week of Banana Ball activities across the College Station area, which included a pop-up game in Navasota on Thursday, a pop-up camp for children and multiple meet-and-greets.

Chase Hughling said the experience stood apart from anything a traditional baseball game could offer.

"It's like it's way different than MLB. It's like it's made for the fans and not winning." Chase said.

The family had followed the Bananas before attending, but the proximity of the event to their home made it possible for them to be there in person.

"It's amazing and it was nice because it's so big, so we got a chance to win the ticket." Kim Hughling said.

Among the surprises of the night was an appearance by Dude Perfect's Tyler Tony, which the boys did not anticipate. The family also made a point to keep up Texas A&M traditions throughout the night, even with no Maroon on the field.

The game caps off a week of Banana Ball events across College Station. The Savannah Bananas' next game will be in Atlanta against the Party Animals, while the Texas Tailgaters head to Tulsa to take on the Indianapolis Clowns.

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