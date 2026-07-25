Utah Talons claim Game One of the 2026 AUSL Championship Series with 2-1 win over Chicago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Pitcher Georgina Corrick allowed one run on four hits and tallied 5 strikeouts in a complete-game effort as the Utah Talons claimed Game One of the 2026 AUSL Championship Series with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Bandits in front of a sellout crowd at Davis Diamond on Saturday afternoon.

AUSL Championship Series game one

The Talons struck first in the bottom of the first inning when catcher Sharlize Palacios drove in outfielder Jadelyn Allchin with an RBI single. Chicago answered in the third inning when outfielder Morgan Zerkle hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1.

The game remained knotted heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Talons loaded the bases. Utility player Sahvanna Jaquish then hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Allchin for the game-winning run. Corrick retired the side in order in the seventh inning to nail down the victory.

Corrick said she found her footing after a difficult third inning.

"I gave them a freebie, and it's really important for me as a defensive pitcher, as someone who likes to set a tone for my team not to allow back-to-backs. So if I pluck you or if I let you get on a freebie, a base hit, whatever it is, it's really important for me that I kind of double down and refuse a secondary," Corrick said.

Chicago pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl was saddled with the loss after giving up 2 runs on 5 hits with 3 strikeouts. Kilfoyl, who also pitched 7 innings in Thursday's AUSL Championship Play-In Game, said her defense helped keep her focused on the mound.

"Just tuning in to my infielders because like I'm not going to get a lot of strikeouts. I know that. So just having trust in my defense and obviously the duck parts don't really help, but we can't really do much about those," Kilfoyl said.

Allchin accounted for both Utah runs in the victory, scoring in the first inning on Palacios' single before crossing the plate with the game-winning run in the sixth. Palacios went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, logging the first multi-hit game in Utah's postseason history.

Corrick also spoke to the team's mindset heading into the series.

"I think we wanted to come out here and we wanted to take the championship in 2, and the first step to do that is take the first game," Corrick said.

Talons Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone credited the team's resilience throughout the season for the close victory.

"I mean, they've been living it all season. We have gone through so many different things and adversities that they did not go through last year that I've heard. Um, and just continuing to come out on top speaks to their resilience and who they are, not only as softball players, but human beings," Ball-Malone said.

Saturday marked the second sellout in AUSL Championship history. Game One of the 2025 AUSL Championship between the Bandits and the Talons also featured a sold-out crowd, that time at Rhoads Stadium.

The game was completed in 1 hour, 39 minutes, marking the shortest game by time in AUSL postseason history. All 4 games in AUSL postseason history have been decided by 2 runs or less, including 3 games with a one-run margin.

Utah now stands 3-0 all-time against the Bandits in the postseason. The Talons swept both games against Chicago in last year's postseason before taking Game One on Saturday.

Chicago requested a coach's challenge in the bottom of the sixth inning to determine if there was runner interference on a foul ball hit by Jaquish at third base. The challenge was unsuccessful after the original call of no interference was upheld.

Outfielder Jayda Coleman doubled Skylar Wallace off second base to end the Bandits' first-inning rally, recording just the second outfield assist by a Utah outfielder during the 2026 campaign.

Outfielder Bella Dayton finished 2-for-3 at the plate for Chicago, marking the third multi-hit postseason effort for the Bandits this season.

Corrick now owns a 2-0 career postseason record with a 1.08 earned run average. She also stands 5-0 in her AUSL career against the Bandits and has fashioned a 0.50 earned run average in 14.0 innings against Chicago this season.

The Talons will have a chance to close out the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.