UMHB Women's basketball semifinal game canceled, Cru advance to Championship

BELTON, TX — Sunday's University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball Semifinal Game in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament has been canceled.
The Semifinal Game against UT Dallas was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The Cru will now advance to the ASC Championship Game taking place on Monday.
Read the full statement from the ASC is below:
Following COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Sunday ASC Women's Basketball Championship Tournament semifinal game between the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and the University of Texas at Dallas has been canceled. UMHB will advance to the Monday (March 15) final round to play the winner of the Sul Ross State vs. East Texas Baptist semifinal contest.
As stated above, the UMHB women will face the winner of Sunday’s Sul Ross State/East Texas Baptist Semifinal in Monday’s Championship Game. That game is scheduled to tip off at 6 pm at the Pete P. Gallego Center on the campus of Sul Ross State in Alpine, Texas. The UMHB women are the defending ASC Champions and went 1-1 against Sul Ross State during the regular season. ETBU beat the Cru 62-48 in the regular season meeting between the two teams.